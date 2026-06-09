Why Norway and Scotland are embroiled in war of words before World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup just a couple of days away, two participant countries are already in a spicy war of words with Norway and Scotland trading punches and counter=punches. This was after Scotland had canceled a training game with Norway scheduled for Monday due to an injury to Billy Gilmour in their previous warm-up game vs Curacao.

The Norwegians didn’t take too kindly after being deprived of what they felt were important moments on the pitch before the World Cup begins proper on June 12.

“It was surprising to me and it is unprofessional of Scotland. It is unprofessional that the coach has not called me, that they use the team manager and call and say it after we have finished training. I don’t think the injuries they’re blaming came from the last training session. That’s not the case. It’s disappointing. It’s unprofessional. But we have to live with that,” Stale Solbakken, Norway’s head coach said.