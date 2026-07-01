Norway’s jersey fonts of Haaland, Nusa & Co inspired by oldest rune of Vikings

Norway's players huddle before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

It isn’t just the Viking Row and echoes of Hoooo that rumble through stadia in which Norway are playing their FIFA World Cup. You can not only hear Viking chants, but look at Viking scribbles too when Haaland & Odegaard go about their games.

Against Côte d’Ivoire, who remained the only orange kitted team by Tuesday, Norway marched out in their two-chromed jerseys, a stark black lettering on crisp white. Norway’s away jerseys sport an iconic font, a typeface that’s drawn inspiration from the oldest rune alphabet that was used by the Vikings. We are talking 1st century, well before Emperor Bluetooth. The font is San serif, geometric and very angular and pokey – jutting out lines, and inspired from the Elder Futhark runes. It’s called ‘Taakeferd Condensed.’