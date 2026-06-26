What Norway took to USA for World Cup: 400kg fish, 180kg cheese and 3 chefs

At the start of the FIFA World Cup, a jawdropping number made headlines around the world: the Norway football team, reports said, had airlifted 1,000 kilograms of food from Norway for the World Cup. Among other things, this included oranges that the Norwegians had reportedly flown in. Now, one of the three chefs who is in the USA with the Norwegian team has debunked these reports.
Norway football team’s head chef Aron Espeland has told The Associated Press in an interview that the amount of food Norway had flown into the USA for their football contingent is actually about 580 kilograms, just over half of what was reported initially.
Espeland broke down what constituted 580 kilograms: 300 kilograms of Norwegian salmon and trout, 100 kilograms of halibut, 80 kilograms of Norwegian brown cheese, and 100 kilograms of Jarlsberg cheese.
He also denied reports that went viral on social media that Norway had flown in oranges from Norway. Espeland was quoted as telling the AP that players are served freshly squeezed orange juice every morning, made from oranges sourced locally in the US.
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The AP report also quashed reports that Norway’s bid to fly in food from home was because they did not trust local food in the US.
“When athletes are competing at the highest level, consistency is important,” Espeland told AP. “The players are used to certain products and flavours, and familiar foods can contribute both to nutrition and overall well-being during a demanding competition.”
He continued: “Overall, the experience of cooking for the team in the US has been excellent. We have had access to high-quality local ingredients, and our approach has been to combine those with a selection of Norwegian products that help create continuity and a sense of home for the players during the tournament.”