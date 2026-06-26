What Norway took to USA for World Cup: 400kg fish, 180kg cheese and 3 chefs

Norway's Erling Haaland exercises with his team during a training session in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, ahead of the World Cup Group I soccer match between Norway and France, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo)

At the start of the FIFA World Cup, a jawdropping number made headlines around the world: the Norway football team, reports said, had airlifted 1,000 kilograms of food from Norway for the World Cup. Among other things, this included oranges that the Norwegians had reportedly flown in. Now, one of the three chefs who is in the USA with the Norwegian team has debunked these reports.

Norway football team’s head chef Aron Espeland has told The Associated Press in an interview that the amount of food Norway had flown into the USA for their football contingent is actually about 580 kilograms, just over half of what was reported initially.