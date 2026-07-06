Norway FIFA World Cup song: We are never going home, by French DJ

Beating powerhouse Brazil was the start of some iconic celebrations for Norway who have outdone themselves with their simple song of glee. It’s a two-line remix ditty by the aptly titled Streaming artists Futuristic Hitz, though the original ‘We are never going home’ was a 2021 hit by Kungs or French tech house DJ Valentin Brunel.

While Erling Braut Haaland led the Row Row Viking Row celebrations, taking on the drum beating to conduct the chant, it was the team cellys inside their New York dressing room that broke into a team song.

It’s really just one line said on repeat: “We are never going home whoa oh oh whoa” as they get into a circle and jump around belting it out at full decibel.