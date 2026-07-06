Norway FIFA World Cup song: We are never going home, by French DJ

Beating powerhouse Brazil was the start of some iconic celebrations for Norway who have outdone themselves with their simple song of glee. It’s a two-line remix ditty by the aptly titled Streaming artists Futuristic Hitz, though the original ‘We are never going home’ was a 2021 hit by Kungs or French tech house DJ Valentin Brunel.
While Erling Braut Haaland led the Row Row Viking Row celebrations, taking on the drum beating to conduct the chant, it was the team cellys inside their New York dressing room that broke into a team song.
It’s really just one line said on repeat: “We are never going home whoa oh oh whoa” as they get into a circle and jump around belting it out at full decibel.
The red drums aren’t the only piece of nose-making they carry. The team also travels with a red colour suitcase strolley speaker. The song ‘We are never going home’ is a very literal declaration of intent, with Martin Odegaard leading the chants. Then towels are used as lassos to hop about.
While the Viking Row has captured the world’s imagination, it is a fan initiated celly. The song is more of a team ritual adopting the 2021 hit – which did the rounds of peak chart positions in Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
In their next match – and nothing seems impossible, now that Haaland has declared they are one of the better teams in Europe – they meet the other team fixated on ‘home’, precisely “It’s coming home” a.k.a England, looking to end a 60-year wait for a second star.
It’s coming home started as an emotional clarion call but is now peak meme material. The sentiment stays, though jokes abound. Norway have chosen a simpler line – which directly means prolonging their stay in the tournament and not heading back to Norway.
They even have a catchy song to go with it.