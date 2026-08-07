‘No way back for Infantino’: Norway FA demands FIFA president’s resignation

The announcement is the latest blow for Infantino as the fallout continues over his controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary called the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

By: Sports Desk
2 min readAug 7, 2026 09:39 PM IST
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
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Norway’s football federation was the latest body to slam FIFA president Gianni Infantino, demanding that he step down from his post following his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. Norway FA president Lise Klaveness said after a meeting that the decision had been made to ask Infantino to resign.

“We decided that there is no trust in Infantino now. We have been worried consistently and there has been one more step in worrying direction every year, every part of the year. The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino,” Klaveness told the Guardian.

The announcement is the latest blow for Infantino as the fallout continues over his controversial plan to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary called the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

European football’s governing body UEFA had said on Thursday its threat to boycott the World Cup and other FIFA competitions remained in place despite FIFA abandoning and apologizing for its failed plan. It reiterated its stance that it had lost confidence in Infantino.

Also Read | ‘He has lied, deceived’: Figo slams FIFA president Infantino, calls for sack

Klaveness later ⁠told Reuters that world football needs ‌to move beyond “Game of Thrones” — the fantasy TV drama known for its ruthless power struggles — and ​focus on real governance reform in a sport she describes as being in “crisis”.

She ‌said Norway did not vote for Infantino in the 2023 election and will not support him in March.

“It’s very divided, very polarised. It’s a crisis, really. And then we need a leader to gather this ‌and he’s not in a ​position to gather it ​now. So ​for the sake of football, we ask him to resign,” Klaveness said.

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“Sometimes polarisation and crisis can be of use, but it’s only of use if we can gather now around, not ​just ‘Game of Thrones’ and who should be here or there, but to actually ⁠implement this governance reform. But he cannot do it.”

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