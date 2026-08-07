‘No way back for Infantino’: Norway FA demands FIFA president’s resignation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a news conference at the stadium in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Norway’s football federation was the latest body to slam FIFA president Gianni Infantino, demanding that he step down from his post following his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. Norway FA president Lise Klaveness said after a meeting that the decision had been made to ask Infantino to resign.

“We decided that there is no trust in Infantino now. We have been worried consistently and there has been one more step in worrying direction every year, every part of the year. The trust is now gone for us, there is no way back for Infantino,” Klaveness told the Guardian.