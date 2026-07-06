When stoppage time meant cardiac arrest and clinical death for Norway coach in 2001

Handing five-time World Champions Brazil their earliest World Cup exit since 1990 is not the most daring thing Norway coach Stale Solbakken has done in his life.

The 58-year-old, born on the banks of the longest Norwegian river Glomma, has cheated death once back in 2001 when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was clinically dead for seven minutes before coming to life.

In Norse history, the Helgi cycle describes a heroic story where names, love, and fate seem to repeat across lives.

On Sunday, Solbakken proved that the Helgi cycle is more than just a folklore. He defeated Brazil twice, once in 1998 before his near death experience and second time in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA WC.