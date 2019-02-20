ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: NEU 0-0 PUN

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United square off against Pune City at home in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium of Guwahati in Match No. 81 of the Hero Indian Super League. NorthEast United are close to rewriting history by making their first ISL playoff appearance in 5 seasons. A win, which would get them a step closer to the knockouts.
Pune City, on the other hand, have only pride to play for, but that has not stopped them from putting up scintillating performances of late. In the previous 5 games, the Stallions have registered four victories.
SHOT ON GOAL
Pune once again with the attack and Jonathan Vila unleashed a shot from the edge of the box. No harm done as Pawan Kumar lets it go. Pune. Interesting first 15 mins but nothing to chose between the two teams. NEU 0-0 PUN
Foul
We have a foul six mins into the match and Ogbeche goes for the counter-attack but his run down the middle is stopped by Adil Khan in the centre of the pitch. Poor one NEU 0-0 PUN
KICK OFF!
National anthems and pre-match rituals are done. NorthEast United get things underway- Pune City will attack from left to right. Let's play! NEU 0-0 PUN
NorthEast United Playing XI:
Pawan Kumar (GK), Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Gurwinder Singh, Keegan Pereira, Jose Leudo, Rowllin Borges, Federico Gallego, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea), Bartholomew Ogbeche (C)
Pune City Playing XI:
Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Jonathan Vila, Martin Diaz, Sahil Panwar, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Ashique Kuruniyan, Diego Carlos, Robin Singh, Iain Hume
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our coverage of NorthEast United vs Pune City from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium of Guwahati in Match No. 81 of the Indian Super League. NEUFC will be looking to keep their position at the top of the table intact while Pune play for pride. Stay tuned for all live updates.