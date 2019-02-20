ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: NEU 0-0 PUN

ISL 2018-19 Football Live Streaming, NorthEast United vs Pune City Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United square off against Pune City at home in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium of Guwahati in Match No. 81 of the Hero Indian Super League. NorthEast United are close to rewriting history by making their first ISL playoff appearance in 5 seasons. A win, which would get them a step closer to the knockouts.

Pune City, on the other hand, have only pride to play for, but that has not stopped them from putting up scintillating performances of late. In the previous 5 games, the Stallions have registered four victories.