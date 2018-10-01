NorthEast United vs FC Goa Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United battle FC Goa in Guwahati

NorthEast United vs FC Goa LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United vs FC Goa . This is the first match of the season for the two sides and they will hope to kickstart it with fresh energy. NorthEast United FC has been the only ISL- Indian Super League franchise not to make the playoffs even once and they will have a lot to prove to their critics. FC Goa, on the other hand, will look to begin on the front foot. Who will emerge victorious in this battle? Let's wait and watch