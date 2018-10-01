NorthEast United vs FC Goa Football Live Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming: NorthEast United battle FC Goa in Guwahati

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Football Live Score Streaming, ISL 2018 Football Live Score Streaming Online: NorthEast United battle FC Goa in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. NorthEast United FC has been the only ISL- Indian Super League franchise not to make the playoffs even once and will look to turn their fortunes around this season. FC Goa’s defence was their downfall in the previous season but this time around they have strengthened their backline and look ready to win their first ISL title. Who will emerge victorious? Catch live score and updates of NorthEast United vs FC Goa.
Live Blog
Northeast United FC squad:
Goalkeepers: Rehenesh TP, Pawan Kumar, Gurmeet
Defenders: Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Keegan Pereira, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Gurwinder Singh, Robert Lalthlamuana
Midfielders: Jose David Leudo, Federico Gallego, Agustine Okrah, Rowllin Borges, Seityasen Singh, Fanai Lalrempuia, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Simranjit Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Rupert Nongrum.
Forwards: Girik Khosla, Kivi Zhimomi, Juan Cruz Mascia, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
FC GOA SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Mohammad Nawaz
Defenders: Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Lalhmangaihsanga, Mohamed Ali, Nirmal Chettri, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Imran Khan, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Miguel Fernandez, Pratesh Shirodkar, Princeton Rebello
Forwards: Ferran Corominas, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
NorthEast United FC - Subs - Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Pawan Kumar, Augustine Okrah, Juan Mascia, Gurwinder Singh, Provat Lakra, Robert Lalthlamuana.
FC Goa - Subs- Miguel Fernandez, Pratesh Shirodkar, Liston Colaco, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manvir Singh, Mohamed Ali, Nirmal Chettri.
NorthEast United Playing XI: TP Rehenesh, Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Keegan Pereira, Joseph Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Rowllin Borges, Nikhil Kadam, Bartholomew Ogbeche
FC Goa Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz, Carlos Peña, Chinglensana Singh, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United vs FC Goa . This is the first match of the season for the two sides and they will hope to kickstart it with fresh energy. NorthEast United FC has been the only ISL- Indian Super League franchise not to make the playoffs even once and they will have a lot to prove to their critics. FC Goa, on the other hand, will look to begin on the front foot. Who will emerge victorious in this battle? Let's wait and watch