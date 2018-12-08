ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs ATK highlights: NorthEast United play goalless draw against ATK

ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs ATK highlights: NorthEast United on Saturday played a goalless draw against ATK at home. Despite enjoying maximum ball possesion the home side failed to break the ATK defence line.

On the other hand, ATK after a poor first half show recovered in the second half as they built pressure on the home side. The visitors looked more threatening as they played more through ball to Balwant Singh in the front, but the Indian failed to make any impact.

FT Match 52 | 08 Dec 2018 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Match Details NorthEast United FC 0 0 ATK Match Center