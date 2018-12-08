ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs ATK highlights: NorthEast United play goalless draw against ATK

ISL 2018, NorthEast United vs ATK highlights: NorthEast United on Saturday played a goalless draw against ATK at home. Despite enjoying maximum ball possesion the home side failed to break the ATK defence line.
On the other hand, ATK after a poor first half show recovered in the second half as they built pressure on the home side. The visitors looked more threatening as they played more through ball to Balwant Singh in the front, but the Indian failed to make any impact.
FULL TIME: NEU 0-0 ATK
A disappointing evening for the home supporters as both the teams fail to find the net at the end of 90 minutes.
Komal Thatal replaces Balwant Singh
ATK makes a tactical change in the final moments of the game as young Komal Thatal replaces Balwant Singh
NEU 0-0 ATK (76')
Both the sides have failed to find the back of the net as the game moves into the final quarter. Will we have a winner tonight?
NorthEast struggle to break ATK defence
NorthEast are desperately looking for the first goal but a strong ATK defence are making things tough for the home side. The are signs of frustration among the home fans, who clearly want their team to rise to the occasion.
NEU 0-0 ATK (55')
ATK are trying to find an opening since the start of second half. The forwards are getting more deliveries up front as they look to break the strong NorthEast defence line.
ACTION RESUMES
The referee blows the whistle as the second half action gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
HALF TIME: NEU 0-0 ATK
ATK have been awarded a free kick right at the dying moments of the first half. Manuel Lanzarote lofts the ball in between the wall and keeper as Hitesh Sharma in center fails to make any contact. Referee alllows the play to go on but ATK fail to get anything from the corner.
NEU enjoy possession
Still no trace of goal but NorthEast United are enjoying the ball possession. The Highlanders are comfortably tossing the ball around the park.
Ambitious effort by Redeem Tlang
It was ambitious by Redeem Tlang as he takes an attempt from outside the box. Arindam Bhattacharga was alert as he dived to his right to rescue ATK from any danger. The scoreline is 0-0 after 23 minutes of play.
Bartholomew Ogbeche has 8 goals in 10 matches
NorthEast United skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche has so far scored eight goals in 10 matches. Will he find his name in the scoresheet tonight?
Ref books Ankit Mukherjee
The referee books Ankit Mukherjee for his sliding tackle on Keegan Pereira. Foolish challenge as Ankit was not close to the ball. Meanwhile, we are 12 minutes into the match and both the sides are yet to create any attack.
KICK OFF
Referee blows the whistle as the match between NorthEast and ATK is underway. The home side will get the first touch of the ball.
Players arrive in the middle
The players have arrived in the middle for the Indian national anthem. We are moments away from the KICK OFF.
ATK
STARTING XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallawmawma, Everton Santos, Manuel Lanzarote (C), Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Hitesh Sharma, Andre Bikey, Ankit Mukherjee
NORTHEAST UNITED
STARTING XI: Pawan Kumar (GK), Mislav Komorski, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Reagan Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mato Grgic, Keegan Pereira, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and ATK, as the hosts look forward to consolidate their top four position. After playing a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC, the Highlanders are placed third on the points table with 19 points in 10 matches so far.