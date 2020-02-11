NorthEast United FC sack head coach Robert Jarni

NorthEast United have parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni. (Source: ISL) NorthEast United have parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni. (Source: ISL)

NorthEast United have sacked head coach Robert Jarni. He becomes the second manager to depart midway during the 2019-’20 ISL season after Sergio Lobera.

In a statement released, the club said: “NorthEast United FC would hereby like to confirm that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Rober Jarni and his coaching staff through mutual agreement. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interests of the Club and our recent performances in the ISL.”

“NorthEast United FC would like to thank Mr Jarni and his team for their service over the last five months.”

The Club is looking for a viable replacement to bring stability and sustainability to the team.

Assistant coach Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach for the time being before the club finds a suitable replacement.

The move comes as the Highlanders are languishing in ninth spot in the points table, with merely 13 points from 15 matches in the league this season.

