‘Buy tickets, make people feel football is important: NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali’s emotional plea to Indian fans

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 18, 2026 12:29 AM IST
Football | NorthEast United FC manager Juan Pedro Benali in action. (PHOTO: ISL)NorthEast United FC manager Juan Pedro Benali in action. (PHOTO: ISL)
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali delivered an emotional message on the eve of the club’s Indian Super League (ISL 12) opener against East Bengal FC, urging fans to support their respective teams while keeping the larger picture in mind.

“It’s easy to criticise on social media. Buy the tickets to watch your team, be it NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC or Kerala Blasters FC, make people feel that football is important. Rather than sitting at home and criticising, not watching the games, come to the stadiums,” said the Spaniard.

Benali, 56, asked fans to make a sacrifice that will help the clubs and Indian football overall.

“We know it is a difficult moment, but support your team. Just for that ₹100, ₹200 or ₹50 (match ticket price), it’s money. The sacrifice that you make by travelling to watch the game, be it 10, 20, 50, or 80 km, is a sacrifice. But when you make that sacrifice, you earn the right to criticise, and you can say, ‘I helped my club,'” he added.

Benali further expressed that fans have every right to voice their opinion regarding the current state of Indian football, but also stressed the need for tangible support.

“The national team is not doing well, because of this, that… I understand. It’s your right (to voice your opinion). Do it, but also help. That’s what we’re asking from the fans. That’s the support. That’s the help. This is where the clubs can feel that they have (supporting) hands, and not the fans who only talk,” he said.

Calling for unity

Calling for unity during a challenging period, Benali urged supporters to stand by their clubs regardless of results.

Story continues below this ad

“It is not a moment to say NorthEast will not do well or go to the second division. No, it is a moment to be with everyone, regardless of the results. Be with your team, your players,” he added.

“This is the real moment to be a family. This is the real moment to be an Indian football family, all together. The clubs, the players, the fans. This is the moment to show the world that even if 10 per cent of the Indian population loves football, that’s 150 million people. But let’s be together,” Benali said.

 

