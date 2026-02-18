‘Buy tickets, make people feel football is important: NorthEast United coach Juan Pedro Benali’s emotional plea to Indian fans

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali delivered an emotional message on the eve of the club’s Indian Super League (ISL 12) opener against East Bengal FC, urging fans to support their respective teams while keeping the larger picture in mind.

“It’s easy to criticise on social media. Buy the tickets to watch your team, be it NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC or Kerala Blasters FC, make people feel that football is important. Rather than sitting at home and criticising, not watching the games, come to the stadiums,” said the Spaniard.

Benali, 56, asked fans to make a sacrifice that will help the clubs and Indian football overall.