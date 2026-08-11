No Tiger Shroff in Durand Cup: Actor to miss Mumbay FC’s match in Shillong

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff won’t be playing in the 2026 Durand Cup. Shroff was registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for their maiden campaign in the tournament and was widely expected to play in their final group match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday. However, he has now said in an Instagram video shared by the club that he can’t make due to “a work commitment”.

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said in the video. “I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won’t be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys.”