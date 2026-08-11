No Tiger Shroff in Durand Cup: Actor to miss Mumbay FC’s match in Shillong

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff won’t be playing in the 2026 Durand Cup. Shroff was registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for their maiden campaign in the tournament and was widely expected to play in their final group match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday. However, he has now said in an Instagram video shared by the club that he can’t make due to “a work commitment”.
“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said in the video. “I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won’t be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys.”
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Shroff had been signed as a marquee player for Mumbay FC since the club was founded in 2024 and has played for them in the Mumbai District League. Him missing the match on Tuesday means that he won’t be playing in the Durand Cup this year, with Mumbay FC all but ruled out of the knockouts. They sit bottom of their group after having lost both matches that they have played thus far.
Shroff is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Dutt. He made his acting debut in 2014 and is lagely known for starring in action films. However, Shroff has said in the past of his desire to become a football player before he got into acting. He had said in 2017 that his favourite player is Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo and that he would “want to work in a biopic” of the player.
“My personal favourite is Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), but I think a movie is already made on him. If given an opportunity, I definitely want to work in the biopic of Ronaldo because I love to play football and I would love to show my skills onscreen, if I will ever get a chance to,” he said.