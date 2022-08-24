scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag's squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.

Manchester United, Premier leagueManchester United players during practice session. (Twitter/ManUtd)

Manchester United returned to training less than 24 hours after their stunning 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.

Dutch manager Erik ten Hag’s squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.

After a horrid start to Ten Hag’s reign as manager with two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United put in a scintillating performance at Old Trafford on Monday, carving out an impressive victory against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Eager to build on positives, Red Devils coach Steve McClaren led Tuesday’s training session in the presence of assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag, as Ten Hag presumably took a back seat, reports The Daily Mail.

Ronaldo back at training after being excluded from playing XI

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still features in his plans for the season despite dropping the Portugal international from the club’s starting lineup against Liverpool.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 86th minute, but was unable to make an impact during his brief cameo.

When asked if the 37-year-old can still fit into his style of play, Ten Hag told reporters: “I think he can.”

“In his whole career, he, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems,” Ten Hag added.

“He always performed, so, why he can’t do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough.”

And Ronaldo was back in training with the squad on Tuesday, showing no signs of disappointment at being left out.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 11:29:18 am
