No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training

Manchester United returned to training less than 24 hours after their stunning 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag’s squad were hard at work preparing for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.
After a horrid start to Ten Hag’s reign as manager with two disappointing defeats to Brighton and Brentford, Man United put in a scintillating performance at Old Trafford on Monday, carving out an impressive victory against Jurgen Klopp’s side.
📽️ In the latest United Daily:
▪️ @Casemiro arrives in Manchester 🇧🇷
▪️ More Liverpool reaction 💭
▪️ Watch training from Carrington 📍#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 23, 2022
Eager to build on positives, Red Devils coach Steve McClaren led Tuesday’s training session in the presence of assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag, as Ten Hag presumably took a back seat, reports The Daily Mail.
Ronaldo back at training after being excluded from playing XI
Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag said Cristiano Ronaldo still features in his plans for the season despite dropping the Portugal international from the club’s starting lineup against Liverpool.
Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 86th minute, but was unable to make an impact during his brief cameo.
Training time ⏰#MUFC || #PL pic.twitter.com/l6Eyo6Mb94
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 23, 2022
When asked if the 37-year-old can still fit into his style of play, Ten Hag told reporters: “I think he can.”
“In his whole career, he, under several managers, he did in several styles and systems,” Ten Hag added.
“He always performed, so, why he can’t do this? For me, his age is not an issue. If you are young, you are good enough, and when you are old and you still deliver the performance, you are also good enough.”
Subscriber Only Stories
And Ronaldo was back in training with the squad on Tuesday, showing no signs of disappointment at being left out.
Top News
The mystery spinner; a tie without super over
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Dermatologist shares hidden reasons behind your acne: ‘They aren’t that obvious’
No rest: Less than 24 hours after beating Liverpool, Manchester United stars back at training
Mumbai: Man who killed wife by pushing her in front of moving train arrested
CWC to meet Sunday to approve exact schedule for election of Congress president
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released
Mumbai: Raj Kundra files discharge plea in adult films case
‘It is frustrating to miss some cricket, I have really been enjoying playing’: Jos Buttler hoping to be fir for T20 World Cup
Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s high octane face-off promises big scale mass film
Delhi: 20-year-old prisoner dies after fight with fellow inmate inside Tihar jail
Explained: What is the Govt’s new model for toll collection on highways?
Mumbai: Ahead of civic polls, AAP to highlight condition of poor roads
‘A helmet could have saved his life’: Brother of man who died after fall from Dahi Handi pyramid in Mumbai
NDTV shares climb 5%; hit upper circuit limit
Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers
Move to stifle any semblance of independent media: Congress on Adani’s NDTV stake