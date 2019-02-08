No plans to appoint Indian football team head coach before April-May: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that a head coach for the Indian national football team will be appointed after the month of April and May. Hence, Sunil Chhetri and Co. will continue to remain without a head coach, at least for another couple of months. However, the AIFF will soon advertise for the post.

“We will advertise for that position shortly, but we have no plans to appoint anyone before April-May,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das was quoted as saying by IANS on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that Indian football has made some substantial progress in the last 4-5 years. We comprehensively beat Thailand in the opening game but missed out on close chances to the UAE and Bahrain. I can say that’s a far superior performance for the side,” Das added.

Last month, India parted ways with the former head coach Stephen Constantine after facing a first round exit from the AFC Asian Cup.

India began the tournament on a positive note when they beat a fancied Thailand 4-1. But from thereon they went down 0-2 to UAE before losing the last group stage encounter against Bahrain and bow out of the Asian Cup.

Stephen Constantine also stepped down from his position on the same day that India were out of the tournament.

Defender Subhasish Bose, who was a part of the Asian cup squad, expressed his opinion on the top job and said that India needs someone better than the Englishman.

“Constantine was a good coach and whatever he did for our country, taking us up the rankings, he did a good job. But whoever comes now should get newer things and make us better,” Bose was quoted as saying by India Today.

“He should be able to guide us better and take the national team to a newer level, that is what we want and expect. We will also give our best to get better,” he added.