‘No more vocal tonic for Indian football’: PK Banerjee breathes his last at 83

Pradip Kumar Banerjee, the legendary Indian captain and two-time Olympian, died at the age of 83 on Friday. Banerjee breathed his last in Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata after suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia. He also had an underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem.

The Asian Games gold-medallist was one of the first recipients of Arjuna Award, when the awards were instituted in 1961. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 1990 and was named Indian Footballer of the 20th century by IFFHS.

A Moynaguri born PK da becoming #IndianFootball legend. A versatile personality, media savvy, single handedly kept Indian football alive during 80s and 90s with his active all round work, which no one should forget. He will always stay in my memory. May his soul rest in peace. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) March 20, 2020

He was a real legend and will forever remain immortal in the annals of Indian sport. PK Banerjee is no more and we have lost a real stalwart. And he was closely related to us and now I have to stop my mother who is 71 from going. These are real tough moments. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 20, 2020

We lost legendary footballer & brilliant football mind P K Banerjee today. 2 time Olympian, Arjun Award winner #PKBanerjee scored 65 Goals for India in 84 matches. He was 83 and was suffering from prolonged illness.

We salute his contribution to Indian Football! pic.twitter.com/7CQVAD23k7 — Sushovan Patra (@Psushovan) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee RIP. Took me back to Mile Sur Mera…Where he gets off last from India’s first metro pushing back an almost non-existent mop of hair. He was a true natl sports hero, carried all virtues of amateur sport and was a genuine person! — Ananth Narayanan (@ananthanarayan) March 20, 2020

PK Banerjee is no more Massive loss to the footballing fraternity in India. Rest in peace, sir pic.twitter.com/smfBuUXxlx — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) March 20, 2020

Good Bye #PKBanerjee. Will miss you and your words. There won’t be any Vocal Tonic for Indian Football. There won’t be a PK. Legendary Footballer PK Banerjee breathes his last in a private hospital in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/Rlm9p6QcX3 — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) March 20, 2020

Rest in peace PK Banerjee, one of the greatest to ever grace Indian football. Heard a lot of his iconic stories from my dad that were passed on to him by my grandfather, a huge loss to the sport.#IndianFootball #RIPPKBanerjee — Abhranil Roy (@BeerOfBukowski) March 20, 2020

