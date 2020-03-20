Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
‘No more vocal tonic for Indian football’: PK Banerjee breathes his last at 83

The Asian Games gold-medallist, who suffered from respiratory problem due to pneumonia, was one of the first recipients of Arjuna Award, when the awards were instituted in 1961.

March 20, 2020
PK Banerjee passed away at the age of 83. (Source: AIFF)

Pradip Kumar Banerjee, the legendary Indian captain and two-time Olympian, died at the age of 83 on Friday. Banerjee breathed his last in Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata after suffering from respiratory problem due to pneumonia. He also had an underlying history of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and heart problem.

The Asian Games gold-medallist was one of the first recipients of Arjuna Award, when the awards were instituted in 1961. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 1990 and was named Indian Footballer of the 20th century by IFFHS.

