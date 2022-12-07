‘No, it’s not true’: Ronaldo denies reports of joining Saudi club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the reports of him joining Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup.

“No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in their round of 16 clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Qatar2022 Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. pic.twitter.com/y2duCzmZtA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

The reports linking Ronaldo with Al Nassr come after the star had his contract terminated by Manchester United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo is now a free agent and his availability at club level has been drawing attention in Qatar and beyond.

Piers Morgan too had earlier denied that the Portugal captain would be making a move to Saudi Arabia as he still wants to play in the Champions League.

“He thinks that if he does well at this World Cup, he’ll get what he really wants,” Morgan told The Telegraph.

“Which is a club in the Champions League that extends his record and his legacy.

“It’s not about money at this stage of his career. It comes down to a burning desire to play football at the highest level, to break records and win trophies. And he has done that in more countries than any other player in history.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench by Portugal manager Fernando Santos against Switzerland. Portugal will take on Morocco on Saturday.