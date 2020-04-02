No deal yet over wage cuts for Premier League players

Representational image. (Source: Reuters) Representational image. (Source: Reuters)

Talks between the Premier League and the PFA players union over potential wage cuts or deferrals, due to the coronavirus stoppage, failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday, the organisations said in a joint statement.

Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to impose a 20% wage reduction on 550 non-playing staff and moves by Newcastle United and Norwich City to use the UK government’s furlough scheme – meaning public money would be used to pay their employees – has prompted some sharp criticism.

“No decisions were taken today, with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019/20 season,” the organisations said in their statement.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that the PFA had sent an email to all its members asking them not to sign any agreement with their clubs about wage cuts or deferrals without consulting with the union.

While the union looks for a collective agreement, Premier League side Bournemouth said on Wednesday that the club’s chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall had all taken “significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time”.

The decision of clubs to seek help from government funds to pay staff, while their top stars continue to earn lucrative salaries, has led some to question the moral status of the game.

