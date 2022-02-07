scorecardresearch
Nike no longer sponsors Man United’s Greenwood after arrest

Nike announced on Monday that “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

By: AP |
Updated: February 7, 2022 8:21:12 pm
The sportswear firm initially suspended its deal with Greenwood after his arrest last week, saying it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations.” (Twitter/Mason Greenwood)

Nike is no longer sponsoring Mason Greenwood, with the Manchester United player on police bail after being questioned on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

United has said the 20-year-old England forward will not be playing or practising with the club until further notice.

Greater Manchester Police said last Wednesday that Greenwood was “released on bail pending further investigation.”

