Thursday, July 21, 2022

Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$

Cash-strapped football association says money needs to come from the government.

By: Express News Service |
July 21, 2022 10:57:26 am
Nigerian women footballersNone of the players has received their allowances and bonus for wins over Botswana, Burundi, and Cameroon. (Twitter)

A row over promised but unpaid bonus payments over 10000$ for wins has led to the Nigerian women footballers to boycott training ahead of their third-place play-off at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

BBC Sport Africa reported that none of the players has received their allowances and bonus for wins over Botswana, Burundi, and Cameroon. Each player is entitled to a 100$ daily allowance, 3,000$ for each group stage win and 1,500$ for a draw.

“The players have refused to leave their hotel in Casablanca over unpaid bonuses,” a senior NFF official told BBC Sport Africa. ”There is also an issue over the unpaid first five days of camp, which the players expected in their bank accounts but has not arrived.”

The financially-stricken NFF, which depends on the government for funds, has paid 1000$ to the players to cover their 10-day’s allowance.

The NFF president Amaju Pinnick told BBC that his organisation is “dealing with the issue” – but funds need to come from the country’s Sports Ministry before any payment can be made.

They have had issues during Africa Cup of Nations in the past too over money, registering sit-in protests in 2014 in South Africa, in 2016 in Abuja, and during the Women’s world cup in France in 2019.

