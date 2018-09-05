Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Nigeria bans national team coach for accepting money

The Nigeria soccer federation has banned a senior coach of its national team for a year for accepting $1,000 from an undercover reporter who posed as an agent and wanted certain players selected in the squad.

By: AP | Published: September 5, 2018 4:33:39 pm
Nigeria, FIFA 2018 World Cup, Nigeria Football Federation, Shehu Dikko Nigeria Football Federation director Shehu Dikko said no stone had been unturned this time. (Source: AP)
Salisu Yusuf, who has the title of Nigeria chief coach under technical director Gernot Rohr, was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

Yusuf was Rohr’s most senior assistant at the World Cup in Russia and took sole charge of Nigeria at the African Nations Championship earlier this year.

It was before that tournament in January and February that he was approached and given money to select two players, defender Osas Okoro and midfielder Rabiu Ali.

The two were selected but the federation said there was no evidence the money influenced Yusuf’s decision because they were expected to make the squad anyway.

Still, the federation said Wednesday that Yusuf made “a conscious and deliberate decision” to accept a cash gift, which is prohibited.

