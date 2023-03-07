scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Neymar’s season-ending injury might end his stay at PSG – Report

Neymar, who will undergo a surgery on his damaged right ankle, might have played his last game for PSG.

Paris St Germain's Neymar goes down. (Reuters)

With Premier League teams lining up to sign him, Neymar might have played his last game for Paris Saint Germain, as per SportsBible.

PSG paid a world-record £198 million fee to sign him in 2017 but are believed to be content about offloading him for somewhere between £70 and £80 million.

Neymar has played 173 times for PSG, scoring 118 times and winning four Ligue One titles.

The Brazilian is set to be out for four months and will undergo surgery on his damaged right ankle.

Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but the forward was able to return later in the tournament.

“Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years,” PSG said in a statement.

“Following his last sprain on February 20, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.”

Neymar has an impressive tally of 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances this season but caused a stir recently after being spotted in McDonald’s following the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

RoundGlass Punjab become I-League champions with a match to spare

He had also played in a poker tournament, much to the frustration of teammate Kylian Mbappe.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 08:29 IST
