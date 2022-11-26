scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Neymar’s absence won’t hurt Brazil, says Wayne Rooney

Brazil have enough in the squad to be able to cover him, says Neymar.

Brazil's Neymar in action against Serbia. (Reuters)

Former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney feels Neymar’s absence will not make any difference as Brazil has enough talent in their squad.

“Yes, I am sure, for Neymar, he will be disappointed, for Brazil, it is a disappointment. But, they have got so much talent in the team,” Rooney said on Sports18 and JioCinema.

“You can see that even when he went off the team, it didn’t seem to affect them.

“They played with great flair, and great speed. So, a blow, yes, but Brazil have enough in the squad to be able to cover him,” he added.

Neymar was forced off against Serbia with 10 minutes to play, having been on the end of several heavy tackles. A challenge from Nikola Milenkovic ultimately cut short his stay on the pitch, leaving him with his head in his hands on the sidelines. The forward was fouled nine times.

However, Luis Figo feels Brazil will miss Neymar.

“Well, I think they have enough reserves, but Neymar is Neymar. You cannot change his quality or his meaning in the team for another player,” said Figo.

Brazil top Group G and next face Switzerland on Monday. The team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, confirmed Neymar and the full-back Danilo would miss that game and was cautious over their return.

