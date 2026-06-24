Neymar, Vinicius to be abducted by aliens? Self-proclaimed psychic claims so

One of the most bizarre predictions in the ongoing FIFA World Cup is not about a football game. It’s about an alien invasion. Yes, you heard that right. A self proclaimed Brazilian influencer Vo Bahiana has claimed that aliens will invade the planet during the Brazil vs Scotland match in Miami on Wednesday.

‘I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived. I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering. I am very terrified because it is the second time I am dreaming about this. They are saying that on the 24th, something very bad is about to happen at this game, at this soccer field in Miami,’ she said in a video as per quotes by the Daily Mail.