Neymar, Vinicius to be abducted by aliens? Self-proclaimed psychic claims so

A self proclaimed Brazilian influencer Vo Bahiana has claimed that aliens will invade the planet during the Brazil vs Scotland match in Miami on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 24, 2026 11:01 PM IST
Vo Bahiana prediction alien invasion Brazil vs Scotland(Inset): Self-proclaimed psychic Vo Bahiana predicted that aliens will invade Brazil vs Scotland match. (X Screengrab and AP Photo)
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One of the most bizarre predictions in the ongoing FIFA World Cup is not about a football game. It’s about an alien invasion. Yes, you heard that right. A self proclaimed Brazilian influencer Vo Bahiana has claimed that aliens will invade the planet during the Brazil vs Scotland match in Miami on Wednesday.

‘I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami. And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived. I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering. I am very terrified because it is the second time I am dreaming about this. They are saying that on the 24th, something very bad is about to happen at this game, at this soccer field in Miami,’ she said in a video as per quotes by the Daily Mail.

Scotland and Brazil are set to face off in a crucial Group C match on Wednesday with huge Round of 32 implications. If Brazil win, they are through to the next round while if Scotland can take a point, they have a strong chance of finishing as one of the best third-placed team. If they win, they will finish as one of the top two teams in the group.

Also Read | The Ghana witch doctor who put a spell on Harry Kane at the World Cup

This is not the only bizarre claim some one has made this World Cup. Nana Kwaku Bonsam — whose name translates as Devil of Wednesday — a Ghanaian witch doctor had told the Daily Star he had cast black magic on England’s Harry Kane ahead of their match against Ghana on Tuesday. He had credentials of a sort: in 2014, he claimed to have engineered a knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation in the World Cup ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana.

“I am working on Harry Kane,” he said. “I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him.” He added, with some care: “I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country.”

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