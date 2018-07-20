Neymar quashes transfer rumours: ‘I am staying at PSG’

Neymar hints at PSG stay. (Source: Twitter) Neymar hints at PSG stay. (Source: Twitter)

PSG star forward Neymar on Thursday quashed transfer rumours and insisted that he would be staying at the French club. Speaking to reporters at a charity auction in Sao Paolo, the 26-year old said that he is staying in Paris. “I’m staying, I’m staying in Paris, I have a contract,” he said. The footballer, who broke the transfer record in 2017 after making a move to PSG from Barcelona in a 222 million euro deal, was heavily linked with Real Madrid during the summer transfer window this year.

With Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo making a move to Juventus, Neymar’s transfer to the Spanish club further started making the rounds, despite the club issuing a series of statements denying interest in signing Brazil forward.

“In the face of the constant reports linking PSG’s Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player. The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance,” a statement from the European Champions said last week.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, though, added that the club is eager to reinforce the squad following Ronaldo’s move. “Real has a great squad that is going to be reinforced with magnificent players. We are aware of the level of demand of the team each season. We are Real Madrid and we always want more. We must reinforce the present and at the same time strengthen the future,” he said earlier this week.

