scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Neymar to stand trial in Spain for Barcelona transfer

Neymar and the others have denied wrongdoing. Neymar and his father previously appeared in court in Madrid a few years ago because of the accusations.

By: AP |
July 27, 2022 10:48:38 pm
Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Venezuela on a penalty kick during a Copa America match. (AP Photo)

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial in Spain a month before the World Cup for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and both the club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to go on trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer.

The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17, nearly a month before the World Cup opens on Nov. 21 in Qatar.

Neymar and his father, who is also his agent, face corruption charges and a prison sentence of up to two years, which would not likely carry any prison time. They also face a fine of 10 million euros ($10.1 million). Rosell faces five years in prison for fraud and corruption charges, plus a fine of 10 million euros ($10.1 million).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

DIS was entitled to 40% of Neymar’s transfer but said it received a smaller compensation because part of the transfer fee was concealed. Prosecutors said those involved tried to hide the real amount of the transfer in order to pay a lower commission to the investment group.

Neymar and the others have denied wrongdoing. Neymar and his father previously appeared in court in Madrid a few years ago because of the accusations.

Santos officially received 17.1 million euros (now $17.3 million) for Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, but prosecutors said the total amount paid by the Spanish club was 25.1 million euros (now $25.4 million), meaning DIS would be entitled to an additional 3.2 million euros ($3.3 million).

Prosecutors said the difference comes from payments made by Barcelona for the future acquisitions of other players, as well as partnerships for friendly matches between the clubs.

According to court documents, DIS paid 5 million reals (now $940,000) for 40% of Neymar’s rights in 2009.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News