Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Neymar to miss PSG’s Ligue 1 game against Toulouse

"Following some pain in his abductor muscle, Neymar is still recovering and is training individually," PSG said in a statement. "He will resume training with the squad early next week."

Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - January 15, 2023 Paris St Germain's Neymar reacts REUTERS

Paris St Germain will be without Neymar when they take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday after the Brazilian was ruled out due to muscle pain.

"He will resume training with the squad early next week."
“He will resume training with the squad early next week.”

PSG are already without Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury and will miss the team’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Feb 14.

“The absence of Neymar and Kylian is obviously a pity because the three players up front had been connecting well,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

“It will be up to those who play alongside Leo (Lionel Messi) to seize the opportunity.”

PSG lead the standings with 51 points from 21 games, five ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:57 IST
