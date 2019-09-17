Neymar suspended, Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani injured ahead of Real Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will all miss out their opening Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

📄 Injury updates on Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappé, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler.https://t.co/CjI7y8X0ss — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 16, 2019

After Neymar made his controversial comeback, scoring the winner against Racing Strasbourg on Saturday, he will miss out facing the 13-time Champions League winners because of a three-match Champions League suspension. The forward was handed the suspension for insulting match officials following Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat to Manchester United in the pre-quarter finals last season.

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury in his outing against Toulouse last month and has not featured since for Thomas Tuchel’s side, while Cavani is out of action with a hip problem. The club has confirmed that the two forwards will resume training by the end of the week.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have a headache of their own, as their experience defender Marcelo will miss out on the clash due to a back injury.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a post-traumatic cervicodorsal injury,” the club said in a statement on Monday, without specifying how long he would be out.

While the Brazilian is set to be replaced by their new signing Ferland Mendy, Parisian outfit’s new arrival Mauro Icardi will try his best to make their attacking trio’s absence less felt.