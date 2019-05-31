Copa America 2019: Neymar’s knee makes him sit out Brazil training again

Neymar sat out Brazil’s training session for a second straight day during the team’s Copa America preparations as he continues to recover from a left knee problem.

Brazil’s soccer confederation published a video of the star working out at the gym of the Granja Comary training center outside Rio de Janeiro and added he is still undergoing treatment.

The 27-year-old striker limped out of Tuesday’s first full training session after feeling pain in his left knee, but he was still included in Brazil’s final squad for the Copa America earlier Thursday.

Neymar has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since his return in April from a right-foot fifth metatarsal injury. The tournament begins on June 14, the day Brazil faces Bolivia in Sao Paulo.