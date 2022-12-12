Neymar shares texts he exchanged with Brazil teammates after crushing loss against Croatia

Brazil superstar Neymar, whose international future is up in the air after Brazil’s shock World Cup elimination by Croatia in the quarterfinal, shared some screenshots of texts that he had exchanged with his teammates after the defeat.

“I decided to expose (without their permission) the messages to see how much we wanted to win and how united we were,” Neymar wrote on his Instagram stories, shared by the Mirror.

“These were some of the many messages I exchanged with the group. We are feeling very sad, but we have to be stronger to keep going and I am I’m sure that, with the support of all the fans, we’ll come back stronger. I’m Brazilian with a lot of pride, with a lot of love!,” he added.

He shared a screenshot of his conversation with Marquinhos after he had missed the decisive penalty against Croatia. “A penalty will not change what I think of you,” Neymar had written to him to which the defender replied, “I really wanted everything to go well. But you have to be strong, give it time and see what football has in store for us.”

The PSG superstar also texted captain Thiago Silva, saying, “I really wanted to give you this Cup.” Silva had replied, “Brother, it’s more f***** up than I imagined, really. I can’t stand it. I can’t believe we lost. I can’t believe it. Every time I remember it makes me want to cry.”

Neymar also consoled Real Madrid striker Rodrygo who was apologetic after his penalty miss, saying, “I’m sorry… no. Are you crazy? Only those who hit the penalties miss them and you are an ace.”

In the match, Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé’s scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil.

Neymar didn’t get to take his penalty after a controversial decision by Brazil coach Tite to leave him for last.