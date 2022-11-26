scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Neymar set miss rest of Brazil’s World Cup group games with ankle injury

Neymar was forced off against Serbia with 10 minutes to play, having been on the end of several heavy tackles

Brazil's Neymar reacts after a challenge from Serbia'a Sasa Lukic. (Reuters)

Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil’s remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining injuries in Thursday’s opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, a source close to the team said on Friday.

Brazil top Group G and next face Switzerland on Monday. The team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, confirmed Neymar and the full-back Danilo would miss that game and was cautious over their return.

“Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” he said. “They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”

Neymar was forced off against Serbia with 10 minutes to play, having been on the end of several heavy tackles. A challenge from Nikola Milenkovic ultimately cut short his stay on the pitch, leaving him with his head in his hands on the sidelines. The forward was fouled nine times.

Neymar has had problems with his right foot and ankle for several years. His replacement should be Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. However, the bigger question relates to Danilo’s replacement, with the 39-year-old Dani Alves the only other specialist right-back.

Alves last played for the Mexican side UNAM Pumas in September and sustained a knee injury that has troubled him since. Brazil’s coach, Tite, tested the Real Madrid centre-back Éder Militão as a full-back in a friendly against Ghana and another option could be the Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who has played as a right-back.

The winger Antony and midfielder Lucas Paquetá are ill and could also miss the match against Switzerland.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 10:25:49 am
