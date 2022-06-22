Neymar safe after private jet makes an emergency landing in Brazil

On his way to Sau Paulo, Neymar’s private jet had was forced to make an emergency landing in the northern Brazilian city of Boa Vista due to technical problems. Everyone inside, including the Brazil and PSG forward escaped unharmed.

The 30-year old was on his way back from Las Vegas in his Cessna 680 Citation model built in 2008 and owned by Neymar Sport E Marketing. Heading to Brazil, the aircraft had made a couple of stops, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then in Barbados.

The footballer’s agency released a statement that read: “Due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of the NR Sports plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were traveling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing this Tuesday (21) in Boa Vista, in Roraima, so that the problem could be resolved. We would like to say that all the passengers are fine and waiting to continue the voyage.”

The player himself said in a video on his Instagram Stories: “I am just stopping by here to thank you all for your messages and to say that everything is good, we are already headed home, it was only a scare, everyone is good here and we’re together.”

Neymar had been in the US following the end of the season fixtures with the Brazil national team. The national men’s team, nicknamed the Selecao, who have played in all World Cup editions and won it the most times have been grouped alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G in the 2022 edition of the tournament later this year.