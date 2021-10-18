Neymar ruled out of PSG’s Champions League clash with Leipzig

Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Paris St Germain’s Champions League group game against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

The 29-year-old was among a number of players not involved in PSG’s 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday due to their involvement in World Cup qualifying games.

“The priority is always the wellbeing of the player,” Pochettino told a news conference. “Neymar has a little problem which we hope he will only last for a few days and he will be back with the squad as soon as possible.”

“Neymar Jr had some pain in his groin since returning from international duty and will undergo more treatment over the next few days before returning to full training,” PSG added in a statement.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Sergio Ramos are also ruled out of Tuesday’s game through injury, the statement said.

PSG are currently top of Group A with four points from two games, while Leipzig are bottom and have yet to pick up a point.