The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ended in heartbreak for the five-time champions, marking both a shocking tournament exit and the final international appearance of Neymar.
One of Brazilian football’s most flamboyant talents, Neymar was reduced to tears following the 2–1 defeat to Norway, which brought the Seleção’s campaign to a crushing halt on Monday.
An inconsolable Neymar confirmed that he has played his last game for the national team.
“I tried, I tried… Now it’s over! I started here, I finished here,” Neymar said, gesturing to the very stadium in New Jersey where he had made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States back in 2010. Against Norway, he came off the bench and scored a late penalty in the final minutes, but it proved insufficient to rescue his side.
The 34-year-old brings down the curtain on his Brazil career with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. While he has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, his only senior silverware with Brazil remains the 2013 Confederations Cup.
Vinícius dándole un beso a Neymar y tratando de animarlo.
Durísimo 💔pic.twitter.com/CbTEqUaqLD
— (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) July 5, 2026
The Round of 16 exit marks Brazil’s earliest World Cup knockout-stage departure since 1990. The most successful nation in World Cup history now finds itself on the brink of its longest drought without lifting the trophy since its first triumph. By 2030, the Seleção will have gone 28 years without a world title.
More to follow…