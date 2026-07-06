‘I tried, I tried… now it’s over’: Neymar calls time on international career after Brazil’s shock exit

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Norway at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ended in heartbreak for the five-time champions, marking both a shocking tournament exit and the final international appearance of Neymar.

One of Brazilian football’s most flamboyant talents, Neymar was reduced to tears following the 2–1 defeat to Norway, which brought the Seleção’s campaign to a crushing halt on Monday.

An inconsolable Neymar confirmed that he has played his last game for the national team.

“I tried, I tried… Now it’s over! I started here, I finished here,” Neymar said, gesturing to the very stadium in New Jersey where he had made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States back in 2010. Against Norway, he came off the bench and scored a late penalty in the final minutes, but it proved insufficient to rescue his side.