Neymar calls out Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez as a ‘racist’ after on-field incident

Neymar clashes with Alvaro Gonzalez during Le Classique. (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar accused Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez of making racist remarks after being sent off in a game full of fouls and a late brawl on Sunday.

Neymar was one of five players sent off as Marseille clinched their first victory against PSG since 2011, winning Le Classique 1-0. The Brazilian star got a straight red following an altercation with Gonzalez.

Neymar was sent off following a video replay showing he aimed a jab to the back of Gonzalez’s head. As he went off, Neymar told officials that he had been racially abused.

I don’t want to clutch at straws but it’s almost evident that Alvaro told Neymar, “Mono hijo de puta.” Which is what Neymar is claiming. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/fI4Ag5nYDO — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) September 13, 2020

Neymar tells the fourth official there was a racist incident after receiving his marching orders… https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png We expect to hear much more fallout from tonight’s Le Classique. pic.twitter.com/U6ELYKNaXp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2020

Neymar later tweeted, “The only regret I have is not hitting the face of this idiot.” In another tweet, Neymar said, “It is easy for the VAR to see my ‘aggression’.”

Later on, Gonzalez also took to Twitter to defend himself and said, “There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field.”

Neymar has called for action after claiming he was subjected to a racial slur from Alvaro Gonzalez during PSG vs. Marseille. Gonzalez has responded. pic.twitter.com/cwWTwdqrXL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 14, 2020

However, Neymar was quick to respond and said Gonzalez ‘has no character’ in a fiery rant.

“You are not a man to assume your mistake, losing is part of the sport. Now insulting and bringing racism into our lives no, I don’t agree,” the 28-year-old began.

“I DON’T RESPECT YOU! YOU HAVE NO CHARACTER! Assume what you say m****o… be a MAN R**Á! RACIST.”

Você não é homem de assumir teu erro, perder faz parte do esporte. Agora insultar e trazer o racismo pra nossas vidas não, eu não estou de acordo. EU NÃO TE RESPEITO! VOCÊ NÃO TEM CARÁTER! Assume o que tu fala mermão … seja HOMEM RAPÁ ! RACISTA ✊🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 14, 2020

PSG’s Neymar, Laywin Kurzawa, and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille’s Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi were sent off after players aimed punches and kicks at each other.

PSG has now lost three straight games 1-0, including the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich on August 23 and away to promoted Lens last Thursday. Marseille, meanwhile, are fifth and have won both of their games so far.

