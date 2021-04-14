scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Neymar says contract extension ‘not a topic any more’ at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain smashed the world record transfer fee when they spent 222 million euros in 2017 to bring Neymar from Barcelona. Since then, he has won three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups.

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 14, 2021 5:28:11 pm
The 29-year-old Neymar's contract is due to expire in June next year. (Reuters)

Paris St Germain forward Neymar pledged his future to the Ligue 1 champions, saying talks of a contract renewal at the club are no longer an issue.

PSG smashed the world record transfer fee when they spent 222 million euros ($265.60 million) in 2017 to bring Neymar from La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Brazil international has since won three league titles, two French Cups and was also part of the PSG team that reached the Champions League final last season.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 29-year-old, whose contract is due to expire in June next year, called the Parisian club his “home”.

“I don’t think this is even a topic any more. I obviously feel very comfortable at home at PSG,” Neymar told TNT Sports Brazil on Tuesday.

“I feel happier than before.”

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said Neymar and forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract also expires at the same time, had “no reason to leave” the club.

“I think that next year Neymar will be at Paris Saint-Germain and he will stay here for a long time,” he told Sky Sports.

PSG reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021
MI vs KKR in pics: Knight Riders’ fumbles give Mumbai Indians first win in IPL 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 14: Latest News

x