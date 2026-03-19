‘Don’t need to prove anything to anyone’: Neymar breaks silence on Brazil omission amid fitness debate

Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered serious knee ligament injuries that have plagued his comeback attempts. (Photo: REUTERS)

Talismanic Brazilian footballer Neymar admitted that he is no longer the same footballer he was 10 years ago and has nothing to prove to anyone after he was snubbed from the national team for the friendlies against France (on March 26 in Boston) and Croatia (March 31 in Orlando).

“I’m not going to be the Neymar of 10 years ago. I’m not going to be. It’s very different. Today I improved my game in a way that, for me, is what is necessary,” said the former Barcelona and PSG striker in a video he posted on social media when referring to criticism of his physical condition.