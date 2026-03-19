‘Don’t need to prove anything to anyone’: Neymar breaks silence on Brazil omission amid fitness debate

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Talismanic Brazilian footballer Neymar admitted that he is no longer the same footballer he was 10 years ago and has nothing to prove to anyone after he was snubbed from the national team for the friendlies against France (on March 26 in Boston) and Croatia (March 31 in Orlando).
“I’m not going to be the Neymar of 10 years ago. I’m not going to be. It’s very different. Today I improved my game in a way that, for me, is what is necessary,” said the former Barcelona and PSG striker in a video he posted on social media when referring to criticism of his physical condition.
“I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. And I say that with the greatest respect in the world. The world knows. They can attend matches and also training sessions,” he was quoted as saying by Spanish media outlet Marca.
The striker published the video days after Carlo Ancelotti, coach of the Brazilian national team, left him out of the list of players called up for the friendlies – the last ones before the announcement of the 26 Brazilians who will play in the World Cup.
ALSO READ | ‘Can’t let this pass… I’m upset and sad’: Emotional Neymar reacts after being snubbed by Brazil again
The Italian coach, who took charge of the Brazilian national team in May 2025, has not considered Neymar, saying that the Santos striker needs to be fully fit to be called up. Neymar returned to Santos last year with the intention of recovering and returning to the Brazilian national team, with which he has not played since October 2023, when he suffered a serious injury in a match against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers.
Ancelotti had explained why he had left out the forward despite him playing the full 90 minutes recently in a 1-1 draw against the Corinthians where two of Ancelotti’s assistants were in attendance.
“Neymar is not at 100 percent and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti said. “He is not at 100 percent of his capability. If he can be at 100 percent physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition.”