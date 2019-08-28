Neymar says he has fulfilled ‘dream’ with cameo in Netflix show Money Heist

Brazilian footballer Neymar on Tuesday tweeted out a video of him featuring in a cameo appearance on the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, that has been traslated in English as Money Heist. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has been linked to a move back to Spain with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested, was edited out of two episodes of the show because of a rape case that had been lodged against him.

Advertising

However, once the case was dropped by the Brazilian police last month, the streaming giant re-released the episodes that featured Neymar.

In a tweet the 27-year-old footballer said, “I was able to realise my dream and be part of my favorite series. And now I can share Joao (his character) with you all! Thank you @lacasadepapel!”

Eu pude realizar meu sonho e fazer parte da minha série favorita. E agora eu posso compartilhar o João com todos vocês !

Gracias @lacasadepapel !#LCDP3 #nuevofichaje #lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/fxwWieoP0N — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 27, 2019

Reports said the world’s most expensive footballer has a small role in the third season of the crime drama, which involves him following a gang of robbers and helping in a robbery at the Bank Of Spain.

“I don’t like football or to party,” Neymar’s character tells one of the show’s main characters. “At the World Cup, I always pray for our team,” he says.

Advertising

In May, Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model, had accused Neymar of raping her in a hotel in Paris. The footballer had vehemently denied the allegations and the case against him was removed by a judge in Sao Paulo on the grounds of lack of evidence.

The show is based in Spain’s capital Madrid, and Neymar could soon return to the country if his desired move from PSG materialises before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

The footballer missed the Copa America, which Brazil won, due to an ankle injury before the tournament.