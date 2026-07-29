‘My time with national team is over’: Neymar makes Brazil retirement official

Brazilian superstar Neymar who seemingly confirmed his retirement after Brazil’s shock loss to Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32, made it official on Wednesday after Santos’ 4-2 victory over Universidad Central.

“My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don’t want to anymore,” Neymar reiterated after the match.

One of Brazilian football’s most flamboyant talents, Neymar was reduced to tears following the 2–1 defeat to Norway, which brought the Seleção’s campaign to a crushing halt earlier this month.