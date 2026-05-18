Neymar livid after bizarre referee error accidentally forces him off pitch

Neymar snatched the official substitution request sheet from the fourth official and held it up in front of the TV cameras to tell broadcasters that Santos coach Cuca had written teammate Escobar's number on it rather than Neymar's. (Screengrab via X)

In one of the most bizarre incidents in football, Brazilian football star Neymar was left livid after being accidentally substituted by an error from the fourth official. The game was Neymar’s last chance to impress Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti before the Brazilian FIFA World Cup squad is announced.

Instead, Neymar was at the centre of an ugly scene where the game was held up for many minutes as Santos players and coach Cuca tried to plead with the referee to overturn the error of his colleague.

The incident happened in the 65th minute of Santos’ Brazilian league clash with Coritiba, when Neymar’s relegation-threatened side were already 3-0 down. Neymar was on the field having his right calf sprayed by a doctor. The referee told him to go to the sidelines, where the treatment continued. But before Neymar was ready to come back on, the fourth official raised a substitution board which indicated that Neymar would be making way for Robinho Jr., who immediately stepped onto the pitch.