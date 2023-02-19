scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Neymar leaves pitch injured in PSG’s match against Lille

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG's second goal before the interval.

PSG's Neymar is carried off the field on a stretcher after after injuring during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PSG forward Neymar was forced off the pitch on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a hard-fought 4-3 win against Lille in the French league.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Events surrounding the BBC, Air India and Iran offer insights about New I...
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Military Digest | When Nehru objected to Sikh, Dogra troops in Kashmir
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?
A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.
It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against second-placed Marseille in French soccer’s biggest match.

PSG lost another key player against Lille, with Nuno Mendes going off near the half-hour mark. Mendes, who played on the left side of PSG’s backline against Lille, was substituted after colliding with winger Jonathan Bamba.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 21:54 IST
Next Story

Mumbai: 2 brothers arrested for death of elder brother over property dispute

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
close