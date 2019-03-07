Toggle Menu
Neymar blasts VAR in foul-mouthed rant after defeat to Manchester Unitedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/neymar-instagram-var-psg-vs-manchester-united-5614817/

Neymar blasts VAR in foul-mouthed rant after defeat to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford's spot kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time took Manchester United across in the UEFA Champions League at the expense of PSG.

PSG forward Neymar, top, watches in the tribune the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France
Neymar watched his PSG side sent packing from Champions League by Manchester United. (Source: AP)

Neymar remained helpless while watching from the stands as PSG were sent packing from the UEFA Champions League by Manchester United in the second leg at Parc des Princes. PSG threw away their convincing position after the first leg, where they bagged a 2-0 lead, to lose 3-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate on away goals.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time sealed the game in United’s favour – barring which, the last-16 fixture was going the Ligue 1 side’s way. The penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) when Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but the Brazilian was adamant the visitors’ winning goal should not have stood.

In an Instagram story, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs through injury, wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel defended him after the game, and said the message was posted in the heat of the moment.

Neymar posted a story in the aftermath of PSG vs Manchester United in Paris
Neymar posted a foul-mouthed rant on Instagram slamming VAR. (Source: Instagram screenshot)

“Of course it’s a strong reaction, he was at the field,” Tuchel said. “Sometimes after a big fight you use words and reaction emotionally that you take back some hours later.”

Advertising

“He wanted to come back with us in the quarter-finals and he’s been biting his nails at every game we’ve played, so don’t be too hard with him. I wouldn’t over-interpret the use of his words. In the heat of the moment, it’s quickly typed into a smart phone.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Champions League: Porto go through with extra time VAR penalty
2 Champions League: Manchester United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSG
3 Maurizio Sarri planning for next season at Chelsea