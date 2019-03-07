Neymar blasts VAR in foul-mouthed rant after defeat to Manchester United

Neymar remained helpless while watching from the stands as PSG were sent packing from the UEFA Champions League by Manchester United in the second leg at Parc des Princes. PSG threw away their convincing position after the first leg, where they bagged a 2-0 lead, to lose 3-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate on away goals.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time sealed the game in United’s favour – barring which, the last-16 fixture was going the Ligue 1 side’s way. The penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) when Diogo Dalot’s shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but the Brazilian was adamant the visitors’ winning goal should not have stood.

In an Instagram story, the 27-year-old, who missed both legs through injury, wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f*** yourselves!”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel defended him after the game, and said the message was posted in the heat of the moment.

“Of course it’s a strong reaction, he was at the field,” Tuchel said. “Sometimes after a big fight you use words and reaction emotionally that you take back some hours later.”

“He wanted to come back with us in the quarter-finals and he’s been biting his nails at every game we’ve played, so don’t be too hard with him. I wouldn’t over-interpret the use of his words. In the heat of the moment, it’s quickly typed into a smart phone.”