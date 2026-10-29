Neymar handed 2-match ban for violating Brazil’s ‘Vinícius Law’

Brazilian football star Neymar has been slapped with a two-match suspension on Wednesday for the offence of covering his mouth while arguing with an opponent during a Brazilian Championship match.

In Brazil, the law forbidding players from covering their mouths while talking to opponents is known as the ‘Vinícius Law’. The law was named after Neymar’s Brazil teammate Vinícius Júnior, who earlier this year accused an opponent of racially abusing him while the opponent covered his mouth with his jersey during a Champions League match.

According to a report in BeIn Sports, Neymar was arguing with Bahía midfielder Rodrigo Nestor which led to the card and the two-match ban. The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward and Nestor had already butted antlers in the first half of the game. In the second half, they were arguing again when he covered his mouth to say something to Nestor, who rushed over to the referee to complain to him what had happened. The official in question reportedly said that he had not seen the incident with his own eyes but was alerted by the Video Assistant Referee. That led to Neymar being sent off.