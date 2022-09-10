Watch: Neymar scores from insane Messi assist to help PSG go top with win over Brest

Paris St Germain forward Neymar scored his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season as the champions beat Brest 1-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start and reclaim top spot in the standings.

The result, secured after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late Islam Slimani penalty, means Christophe Galtier’s side have 19 points from seven games, two more than second-placed RC Lens who led the table after a 1-0 win over Troyes on Friday.

Olympique de Marseille can go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Brest came into the contest having conceded a club record 16 goals in their first six games and were carved open in the 30th minute despite a bright start as Neymar fired in from a tight angle after being played through by Lionel Messi.

The visitors were lucky not to be reduced to 10 men minutes earlier as Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for scything down Neymar but a review prompted the referee to reverse his decision as the PSG forward was offside before the tackle.

what the hell was that Messi pass, and Neymar finishes it. pic.twitter.com/wP3GiECxda — Galu (@PSGalu) September 10, 2022

PSG turned the screw on their opponents and both Messi and Kylian Mbappe squandered clear-cut chances either side of halftime before 17th-placed Brest were awarded a spot kick but Slimani’s tame 70th minute effort was kept out by Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper was then called into action again and kept his team ahead with a diving save after the ball appeared to be going in at the near post off Slimani’s shoulder following a whipped cross from the left.