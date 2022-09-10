scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Watch: Neymar scores from insane Messi assist to help PSG go top with win over Brest

Neymar and Messi linkup is a joy to watch. He has scored 10 goals this season. Olympique de Marseille can go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Neymar Paris St GermainNeymar fired in from a tight angle after being played through by Lionel Messi. (REUTERS)

Paris St Germain forward Neymar scored his eighth Ligue 1 goal of the season as the champions beat Brest 1-0 at Parc des Princes on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start and reclaim top spot in the standings.

The result, secured after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late Islam Slimani penalty, means Christophe Galtier’s side have 19 points from seven games, two more than second-placed RC Lens who led the table after a 1-0 win over Troyes on Friday.

Olympique de Marseille can go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Brest came into the contest having conceded a club record 16 goals in their first six games and were carved open in the 30th minute despite a bright start as Neymar fired in from a tight angle after being played through by Lionel Messi.

The visitors were lucky not to be reduced to 10 men minutes earlier as Christophe Herelle was shown a red card for scything down Neymar but a review prompted the referee to reverse his decision as the PSG forward was offside before the tackle.

PSG turned the screw on their opponents and both Messi and Kylian Mbappe squandered clear-cut chances either side of halftime before 17th-placed Brest were awarded a spot kick but Slimani’s tame 70th minute effort was kept out by Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper was then called into action again and kept his team ahead with a diving save after the ball appeared to be going in at the near post off Slimani’s shoulder following a whipped cross from the left.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:17:46 pm
Next Story

ISRO chief asks states to look at ‘space-based’ solutions for governance issues

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli gets his 71st international century against Afghanistan
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 10: Latest News