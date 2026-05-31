Brazil coach Ancelotti confident Neymar will recover in time for World Cup

Neymar will recover from his calf injury in time for the FIFA World Cup next month, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said. While Brazil’s record goalscorer did not feature in Ancelotti’s plans during the past year in which the Italian has been in charge of the national team, Neymar was selected in the final squad for the World Cup.

However, the veteran Santos forward was ruled out of warm-up games against against Panama and Egypt by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) due to the calf injury on Thursday. “Before the squad announcement, we received a report from Santos saying the player had a minor issue, some swelling. We left Santos to deal with that situation until the 27th,” Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday ahead of Brazil’s meeting with Panama.