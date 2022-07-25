scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Neymar slammed for diving to earn penalty in PSG’s pre-season friendly: Watch

Neymar went down in the penalty box within a few minutes to earn the penalty. Replays, however, showed that there was little to no contact between the Brazilian and the defender inside the box.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 25, 2022 8:45:14 pm
Neymar during the match between PSG and Gamba Osaka (AP)

Neymar was in the eye of a controversial storm again when he was accused of diving to win a penalty in PSG’s 6-2 preseason win over Gamba Osaka on Monday.

The visitors went 1-0 up courtesy Pablo Sarabia before Neymar went down in the penalty box within a few minutes to earn the penalty.

Replays, however, showed that there was little to no contact between the Brazilian and the defender inside the box.

He went on to score the ensuing penalty kick to give his side a 2-0 lead to rub proverbial salt to the hosts’ wound.

He would score again in the 60th minute from open play while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes all getting their names on the scoresheet.

But the biggest talking point coming out from this match was the penalty decision with fans slamming Neymar for what they perceived to be a blatant dive.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

One fan wrote ‘shameless’, while another sarcastically described it as ‘world class.’ Neymar has always been infamous for making the most out of situations when he is fouled, with a lot of people slamming him for his antics during the 2018 World Cup as well.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
On his birth anniversary

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News