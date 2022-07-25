Updated: July 25, 2022 8:45:14 pm
Neymar was in the eye of a controversial storm again when he was accused of diving to win a penalty in PSG’s 6-2 preseason win over Gamba Osaka on Monday.
The visitors went 1-0 up courtesy Pablo Sarabia before Neymar went down in the penalty box within a few minutes to earn the penalty.
Replays, however, showed that there was little to no contact between the Brazilian and the defender inside the box.
He went on to score the ensuing penalty kick to give his side a 2-0 lead to rub proverbial salt to the hosts’ wound.
He would score again in the 60th minute from open play while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes all getting their names on the scoresheet.
Penalty 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 no way #neymar no way pic.twitter.com/w9e4agxAjc
— FCB_Kymdon✪ (@Donn8766) July 25, 2022
But the biggest talking point coming out from this match was the penalty decision with fans slamming Neymar for what they perceived to be a blatant dive.
Subscriber Only Stories
One fan wrote ‘shameless’, while another sarcastically described it as ‘world class.’ Neymar has always been infamous for making the most out of situations when he is fouled, with a lot of people slamming him for his antics during the 2018 World Cup as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
Latest News
Bengaluru police arrest food delivery agent from Assam on terror charges
Neymar slammed for diving to earn penalty in PSG’s pre-season friendly: Watch
Explained: What is the 30-year-old ‘golden billion’ conspiracy theory invoked by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Panchkula: Residents up in arms against flooded mango orchard in Sector 20; threat of diseases loom
In series-winning knock against WI, Axar proves he has batting ability to prosper at elite level
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
Vatican wants Ernakulam archbishop out over Mass row; priests reiterate support
Try these five yoga asanas to get relief from acidity
Lionel Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is’ not over’: President Joan Laporta
CBSE Result 2022: Revaluation process to begin tomorrow; check how to apply
Luckyman teaser: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar plays God in romantic drama
Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest top 5 player since Rafael Nadal, eighth youngest of all time