Neymar slammed for diving to earn penalty in PSG’s pre-season friendly: Watch

Neymar was in the eye of a controversial storm again when he was accused of diving to win a penalty in PSG’s 6-2 preseason win over Gamba Osaka on Monday.

The visitors went 1-0 up courtesy Pablo Sarabia before Neymar went down in the penalty box within a few minutes to earn the penalty.

Replays, however, showed that there was little to no contact between the Brazilian and the defender inside the box.

He went on to score the ensuing penalty kick to give his side a 2-0 lead to rub proverbial salt to the hosts’ wound.

He would score again in the 60th minute from open play while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Nuno Mendes all getting their names on the scoresheet.

But the biggest talking point coming out from this match was the penalty decision with fans slamming Neymar for what they perceived to be a blatant dive.

One fan wrote ‘shameless’, while another sarcastically described it as ‘world class.’ Neymar has always been infamous for making the most out of situations when he is fouled, with a lot of people slamming him for his antics during the 2018 World Cup as well.