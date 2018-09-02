WATCH: ‘Cry baby’ Neymar mocks opposition’s fans after scoring goal in league match

Neymar scored a goal against Nimes in Ligue 1 match. (Source: Reuters) Neymar scored a goal against Nimes in Ligue 1 match. (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar on Saturday taunted the home fans at Nimes after scoring a goal in a Ligue 1 match. The striker scored his fourth goal of the season so far in the 36th minute of the match after receiving a pass from Thomas Meunier inside the box. After giving PSG a 1-0 lead, the football ran towards the sections of the fans who were carrying signs describing Neymar as a ‘chorona’, meaning “cry baby” in Portuguese, and enacted a crying child.

All of his teammates rushed towards Neymar as he went ahead and stood in front of the banner and continued to mimic. His fellow striker Edinson Cavani came to give him a huge and took him away from the fans, as the crowd hurled abuses at him. Neymar was then seen turning back towards the fans and giving an applause, before going back to the field.

Neymar scored and immediately ran over to celebrate in front of a banner calling him a “cry baby.” pic.twitter.com/PIgjcFFPHt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 1 September 2018

The match ended with more drama as France World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe being shown the red card in the injury time. Mbappe scored the third goal of the match for PSG in the 77th minute to regain PSG’s lead and Nimes equalised the score to 2-2 in the 71st minute. A late goal from Cavani secured PSG’s lead to 4-2, thus securing the win for the defending Champions.

Neymar gained a reputation for on-field theatrics during the World Cup 2018. He was heavily “trolled” on social media for “overacting” and “exaggerating” injury after he was seen rolling on the field following a touch on the feet from Mexico’s Miguel Layun during the Round of 16 fixture.

