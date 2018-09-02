Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • WATCH: ‘Cry baby’ Neymar mocks opposition’s fans after scoring goal in league match

WATCH: ‘Cry baby’ Neymar mocks opposition’s fans after scoring goal in league match

Neymar immediately ran towards the section of the opposition's fans who were holding a banner describing Neymar as a "cry baby" after scoring the goal.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 2, 2018 1:00:31 pm
Ligue 1 Results Neymar scored a goal against Nimes in Ligue 1 match. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar on Saturday taunted the home fans at Nimes after scoring a goal in a Ligue 1 match. The striker scored his fourth goal of the season so far in the 36th minute of the match after receiving a pass from Thomas Meunier inside the box. After giving PSG a 1-0 lead, the football ran towards the sections of the fans who were carrying signs describing Neymar as a ‘chorona’, meaning “cry baby” in Portuguese, and enacted a crying child.

All of his teammates rushed towards Neymar as he went ahead and stood in front of the banner and continued to mimic. His fellow striker Edinson Cavani came to give him a huge and took him away from the fans, as the crowd hurled abuses at him. Neymar was then seen turning back towards the fans and giving an applause, before going back to the field.

The match ended with more drama as France World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe being shown the red card in the injury time. Mbappe scored the third goal of the match for PSG in the 77th minute to regain PSG’s lead and Nimes equalised the score to 2-2 in the 71st minute. A late goal from Cavani secured PSG’s lead to 4-2, thus securing the win for the defending Champions.

Neymar gained a reputation for on-field theatrics during the World Cup 2018. He was heavily “trolled” on social media for “overacting” and “exaggerating” injury after he was seen rolling on the field following a touch on the feet from Mexico’s Miguel Layun during the Round of 16 fixture.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 