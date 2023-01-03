Neymar criticized for not attending Pele’s funeral

Brasil Urgente presenter Jose Luiz Datena slammed PSG star Neymar for failing to attend Pele’s funeral, according to a report by SPORTSbible.

“If Neymar wanted to be freed, he came. Neymar could very well have pressured PSG to come here. He has already pressed the club several times to come to parties, why not ask PSG to say goodbye to Pele? I think Neymar, as a Brazilian player, had an obligation to come and see Pele’s coffin to say goodbye to him. It was important for Brazilian football,” Datena said.

After Pele had passed away last week, Neymar had taken to Instagram to post a tribute to the Brazil legend. “Before Pele, ’10’ was just a number. I read this sentence somewhere, at some point in my life. But this beautiful sentence is incomplete. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything,” he wrote.

“He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to blacks and above all he gave visibility to Brazil. Football and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will remain. Pele is ETERNAL!,” the PSG superstar added in the post.

Pelé will be buried Tuesday in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of soccer. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his casket is ushered through the streets of Santos to a nearby cemetery.

Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in for a third term Sunday after a comeback victory, paid his respects at Vila Belmiro.

The football great died Thursday at age 82 after a battle with cancer. He was the only player ever to win three World Cups.