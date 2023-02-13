Neymar clashes with team-mates and PSG sporting director after loss against Monaco: Reports

Neymar is at the center of fresh controversy after he reportedly clashed with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates and was involved in a heated argument with PSG chief Luis Campos following Saturday’s defeat against Monaco.

According to a report published in L’Equipe, Neymar was upset with Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike and allegedly vented his ire at the duo.

Another report in Get Football News France claimed that when the players returned to the dressing room, Campos slammed the players for failing to show aggression.

However, Neymar and Marquinhos were unhappy with the criticism and had a war of words with Campos.

After the game, manager Christophe Galtier admitted that his team lacked intensity and said,” ‘There was a lack of intensity. It is the current state of the team. I can’t hide behind that.”

“The state of the team is like this. It is strange but true. It is bizarre to say that as a PSG manager, but it is the current reality,” he added.

Having shown worrying shortcomings in all departments this year, Paris St Germain desperately needs to get their act together to stand a chance against Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 clash next week.

The Ligue 1 leaders had lost three games in 2023, the latest on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in the French Cup last 16 when they were overwhelmed by the Provence side’s aggressiveness throughout.

With Kylian Mbappe out injured for another two weeks, meaning he won’t play against Bayern at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, PSG are without a match winner while Neymar was hugely disappointing against Marseille.