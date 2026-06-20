Neymar available for Scotland match, says Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti

While Raphinha’s injury is a concern, Brazil will be boosted with the return of Neymar in the side against Scotland in their last Group stage match on June 25. The former Barcelona and PSG forward’s availability was confirmed by manager Carlo Ancelotti after Brazil’s 3-0 win vs Haiti. The 34-year-old has been recovering from a calf strain and last played for Santos in Brazil’s top flight on May 17.
“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he’s going to be training with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference. “He will be available for the match against Scotland.” Injuries limited Neymar during Brazil’s 2026 qualifying campaign. But he was influential when he played, scoring twice and contributing three assists in four appearances.
Brazil, on four points, lead Morocco on goal difference after the Atlas Lions defeated Scotland, who have three points, 1-0 earlier on Friday. The Scots could be playing for their tournament lives on Wednesday in Miami, but Ancelotti insisted he was focusing on the bigger picture.
“We don’t think about knocking out (Scotland). We think about playing well and improving, and we analyse the match,” Ancelotti said. “If we can reach the first position of the group, that would be important for the future. So we want to prepare well for that match.
“Scotland has its features. It can create a problem. It created problems to Morocco today. And so we have to focus on the match and be calm and be tranquil and keep on working to improve.”
In the Haiti match, Brazil finally found a bit of their mojo when Matheus Cunha grabbed a brace while Vinicius Jr chipped in with a lone strike to help the Selecao come out on top and in the process, eliminated their opponents from the World Cup itself.