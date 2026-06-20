Neymar available for Scotland match, says Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil's Neymar (10) looks on before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwanmura)

While Raphinha’s injury is a concern, Brazil will be boosted with the return of Neymar in the side against Scotland in their last Group stage match on June 25. The former Barcelona and PSG forward’s availability was confirmed by manager Carlo Ancelotti after Brazil’s 3-0 win vs Haiti. The 34-year-old has been recovering from a calf strain and last played for Santos in Brazil’s top flight on May 17.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he’s going to be ⁠training ​with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference. “He will be available for the match against Scotland.” Injuries limited Neymar during Brazil’s 2026 qualifying campaign. But he was influential when he played, scoring twice and contributing ​three ​assists in four appearances.