Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay

All 26 players in the squad were due to report on Monday morning to the Juventus training facility but Neymar and Marquinhos, who play for Paris St Germain, were delayed because the aircraft had to be changed due to mechanical problems.

Neymar and Marquinhos joined the other players in the gym at the end of the session.

The pair arrived in the afternoon as coach Tite was running the first practice with light drills involving the 14 players in the squad who did not play for their clubs over the weekend.

According to Brazil’s technical staff, the plan is to use the first two days in Turin to evaluate the physical condition of the players, managing the activity load.

They intend to hold the first full practice on the field on Wednesday.

Brazil open their World Cup Group G campaign against Serbia on Nov. 24 before facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:21:47 pm
